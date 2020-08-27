Cosatu to embark on general strike against corruption in the country

This follows calls in several civil society movements for South Africans to rise against the unabated corruption in the public and private sectors which have undermined economic growth.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has announced that it will embark on a general strike against corruption in the country.

Cosatu said it had begun mobilising society for the mass protests, which are planned for 7 October.

The union said COVID-19 would not stop workers from exercising their right to strike.

Public gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed during level two of the lockdown regulations.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “We have noted the calls by President Ramaphosa to push back corruption, but we can only judge the result and not the intention. Aggressive intervention is the only dependent vaccine to cure the virus of corruption, not speeches, not public proclamations.”

Cosatu has criticised the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of corruption, saying he was soft on criminals who continue to occupy public office despite being implicated in financial mismanagement or theft of public funds.

