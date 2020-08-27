Civil Aviation Authority probes fatal plane crash in Springs

The Cessna 172, carrying two people went down on Wednesday night during a training flight.

JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating a fatal plane crash in Springs.

The Cessna 172, carrying two people went down on Wednesday night during a training flight.

One person sustained fatal injuries while the other was rushed to hospital.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash and expect a preliminary report to be ready within 30 days.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.