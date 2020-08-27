Cabinet pledges support to authorities probing COVID-19 fraud and corruption

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu insists Cabinet will give all the necessary support to all law enforcement agencies to tackle corruption.

JOHANNESBURG – Cabinet has described corruption as " a societal cancer" that has the potential to erode public trust in government.

Even as the country battles the COVID-19 crisis, there were some who still plundered state resources.

Government has now listed details of the deals done with companies over the course of the lockdown so far.

It’s published details of the tender in an effort to be more transparent.

Speaking during a post Cabinet meeting briefing earlier, Mthembu said South Africa's good work in fighting COVID-19 was being undermined by reckless behaviour.

Mthembu also spoke out against disregarding lockdown rules.

“As a result of such reckless behaviour, this week we mourn the untimely deaths of three Tshwane Metro Police Department officers who lost their lives in a tragic crash with a drunk driver this past weekend.”

