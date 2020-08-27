Buthelezi: Corrupt faction in IFP wants to see party split

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that he’d been reliably informed that there were people within the IFP who wanted it to see it split for their selfish gains and he would support the party leadership in stopping them.

DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that he wanted corrupt people in the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) to be ousted.

The elderly statesman stepped down as leader of the party last year after 44 years at the helm but his successor Velenkosini Hlabisa appointed him as president-emeritus.

The position allows him to participate in any structure of the IFP of his choosing.

Buthelezi said that he’d been reliably informed that there were people within the IFP who wanted it to see it split for their selfish gains and he would support the party leadership in stopping them.

The IFP is the country’s fourth-largest political party and the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal.

Its founder, Buthelezi said that they were under threat.

"The are many vultures in the party who are trying to destroy it, even some people from other organisations, who we will not name for diplomatic reasons, who are trying to influence our party to split in two."

He said that a corrupt faction within the party wanted to undermine his successor Hlabisa ahead of next year’s local government elections.

"These people are trying to get into positions, next year there'll be new mayors and so on, they want to have people that they can manipulate and loot the coffers of the municipalities."

Buthelezi said that he wanted to stop corruption in the party before it was widely perceived as a corrupt organisation like the African National Congress (ANC).

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.