ANC yet to confirm Magashule’s appearance before integrity commission

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has still not confirmed whether its secretary-general Ace Magashule has been summoned to present himself before the governing party’s integrity commission, despite a letter widely distributed on social media.

In the letter, Magashule is requested to discuss remarks he made in July that he “will never step aside due to corruption allegations”.

[JUST-IN] The @MYANC Intergrity Commission is 'seeking' audience with party Secretary General Ace Magashule who recently in an interview said "I would never step aside due to allegations of corruption" #sabcnews

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that Magashule had not received the document but stopped short of denying its authenticity.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Magashule raised eyebrows as he appeared to brush off the idea of stepping aside due to corruption allegations.

In a letter making the rounds on social media, the ANC’s integrity commission said that it had taken note of the remarks and was hoping to “meet with [Magashule] to discuss and clarify the interview”.

The secretary-general’s assertions stand in stark contrast to the strong anti-corruption stance communicated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a recent letter to party members.

Ramaphosa penned an impassioned plea, saying that the party had reached a turning point.

Magashule is accused of being involved in the controversial Vrede Dairy Farm project linked to the Guptas while he was premier of the Free State.

