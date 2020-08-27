AA predicts fuel price decrease for September

The association said that due to the retreat in oil prices, 95 octane petrol was expected to drop by around four cents a litre, with diesel down by 19 cents and illuminating paraffin by 24 cents.

JOHANNESBURG - South African motorists might get some relief at the petrol pumps as the Automobile Association is predicting that fuel prices are set to drop next month.



The only grade of petrol set for an increase is 93 octane petrol, which is predicted to climb by about six cents a litre.

The AA's Layton Beard: "The current negative environment in South Africa, including the rand's weakness, is contributing to making the fuel price higher than it should be and will also contribute to taking longer to return to reasonable levels in the short to medium term."

