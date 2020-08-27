4 suspects arrested for kidnapping, assulting Qolweni man

Police spokesperson Chris Spies said that their probe led officers to several houses in the area where the four men were apprehended on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects are due to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of a 23-year-old man.

It is alleged that two men approached their victim at his house in Qolweni on Tuesday, when they forced him into the boot of a vehicle.

They drove to an undisclosed location where the four suspects repeatedly assaulted him with stump objects. He sustained multiple injuries and was later released by the assailants.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies said that their probe led officers to several houses in the area where the four men were apprehended on Wednesday.

They're facing charges of kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

More charges could be added.

