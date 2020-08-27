24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

The village falls under the authority of Mandla Mandela, Madiba’s grandson and tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council.

JOHANNESBURG – Fearing for their lives, some residents of the Mazikhanye village in the Eastern Cape slept in the bushes at night after a family feud led to the murder of at least 24 family members.

"Even before a member of the family is buried, someone will avenge the killing," Lubabalo Ngcukana, City Press journalist, said.

The spat apparently started on a mine in Rustenburg before spilling over to the village.

It’s unclear what led to the fight.

The village falls under the authority of Mandla Mandela, Madiba’s grandson and tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council.

“I spoke to one lady whose brother was one of the first people to be killed in a mine in Rustenburg… It’s astonishing that so many people have been killed in this family feud, yet nobody seems to know the origin.” Ngcukana said.

Mandela is aware of the conflict but won’t intervene as he considered it a family dispute.

“Three brothers born of one father… are leading three different factions… It’s confusing… Even before a member of the family is buried, the other factions will avenge the killing - the killings are happening non-stop.” The journalist continued.



(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

