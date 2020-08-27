2 men shot dead in Delft, taxi-violence suspected

It is unclear what the motive was, but the case was being looked into by detectives who are dealing with taxi-related investigations.

CAPE TOWN - Two people were shot dead in Delft on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating the double murder case.

It is unclear what the motive was, but the case was being looked into by detectives who are dealing with taxi-related investigations. The docket is under investigation by provincial detectives.

One officer confirmed a shooting incident where two men aged 30 and 49 were shot and killed in Delft on Wednesday.

The Bellville Transport Interchange was closed due to safety concerns on Wednesday. It followed numerous recent shootings at the taxi rank.

