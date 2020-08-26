Zondo takes hard line on no-shows at commission, sends cops on Mokonyane’s PA

Thomas later appeared and said she was not aware of the procedure despite being sent a notice to appear by the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG – State Capture Inquiry Chair Raymond Zondo once again made it clear that he would not tolerate people who refused or gave excuses for not coming to testify at the commission.

Zondo turned to the police on Tuesday to find Nomvula Mokonyane’s personal assistant Sandy Thomas to make sure she testifies.

Thomas had failed to appear at the inquiry to give evidence as she was scheduled to do so.

The commission has been hearing Bosasa related testimony which implicated the former environmental affairs minister in being paid large amounts of money.



The Deputy Chief Justice was not impressed that Thomas snubbed the commission.

“Unless you are sick, you are in hospital…you must be there. If you are going to ask that there be an adjournment or postponement you must first comply with the summons, because when you don’t comply with the summons, that is a criminal offense. Do you understand?”

“My apologies, Your Honour, I was not aware that those were the procedures.”

Zondo replied: “The sheriff is supposed to have explained to you.”

