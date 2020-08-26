Zim diplomatic mission in SA resumes services under lockdown level 2
Zimbabwe's minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services Monica Mutsvangwa said the embassy would facilitate the repatriation of those who needed to return home.
CAPE TOWN - Zimbabwe’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has resumed offering consular services after government recently relaxed some of its lockdown measures against COVID-19.
Zimbabwe's minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services Monica Mutsvangwa said the embassy would facilitate the repatriation of those who needed to return home.
Under level 2 lockdown, some restrictions were relaxed, allowing for long-distance travels, conditional social gatherings, and business operation with measures minimising the number of employees at workplaces at any given time.