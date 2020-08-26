Workers losing patience with ANC, govt inaction on corruption, warns Cosatu

In a second attack on the president in just weeks, the federation said that he used poetry to campaign to be president and was now subjecting South Africans to prose, saying that he was not willing to take corrupt ANC leaders and public officials to task.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu has reiterated its warning to the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance and President Cyril Ramaphosa that workers are losing patience with the party and government’s inaction over corruption.

In a second attack on the president in just weeks, the federation said that he used poetry to campaign to be president and was now subjecting South Africans to prose, saying that he was not willing to take corrupt ANC leaders and public officials to task.

Not as if South Africans had not had enough of corrupt politicians who keep stealing resources from the poor, the COVID-19 protective personal equipment scandal has left the ANC with little wiggle room.

Cosatu said that it was not only tired of the president’s lack of decisiveness on the malfeasance but the ANC was also risking alienating workers in the process.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi: "We are calling for that big axe for those that are deemed to be corrupt. The case in point being the person who is facing criminal charges - you have been charged, you are out on bail, you are appearing in court, and you expect people to trust you when the very same person can still run a seat in government at the level of the province."

Cosatu has further rejected suggestions that next year’s local government elections be postponed, adding that should it allow that, it would be complicit in corruption.

The federation detailed the rotten state of municipal finances and service delivery in municipalities across the country as the foremost reason that citizens should implement their right to choose at the polls.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.