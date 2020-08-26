WATCH LIVE: State Capture inquiry hears evidence from JM Aviation director

The Commission hears evidence from the Director of JM Aviation, Mr Vuyisile Ndzeku.

The commission was to hear evidence from Ndzeku in February, but his testimony had to be rescheduled when the commission ran out of time in those proceedings.

At the time, the commission heard that in 2016 a tender, worth R1 billion, to supply components was given to a US-based company that had partnered with JM Aviation in 2016.

It was reported that South African Airways Technical (SAAT) former head of procurement Nontsasa Memela bought property worth R3.8 million, and of that RR2.5 million was paid by JM Aviation.

