TARA PENNY: Imagine if we ACTUALLY helped women?

opinion

Imagine a “one-stop shop” for all victims and potential victims of gender-based violence?

Picture it: A woman arrives at a clearly marked and well-lit building where she is welcomed warmly by friendly, well-trained female security guards. After a few questions from a medical doctor - who uses the correct rape kit, the woman is guided into a comfortable private suite where she can have a warm shower and change into comfortable clothes. She has access to food and water, the internet and a phone. She’s not expected to pay one cent for these resources. When she’s ready, she emerges from the suite and is greeted by caring professionals who are ready to do what any victim of abuse wants... to actually help.

And the help I’m talking about here involves everything.. from a safe place to stay, financial assistance, a Home Affairs office (in case she needs to change her identity), trained police officials ready and - most importantly - willing - to help her lay a complaint against her abuser, along with brave and determined legal eagles ready to swoop in and take her through the journey that lies ahead.

And that’s just the first floor of the building....

After a few days she’s brought to the second floor. Here she has regular appointments with a psychiatrist and a psychologist who listen to her and prescribe medication if need be.

She also sees a nutritionist who helps build up her strength and teaches her about healthy eating habits.

She then enrolls with a recruitment agency (still on the second floor - it’s a very big building). Here an assessment is done on her skills and future aspirations. The agency recommends courses to upskill her (all paid for) and helps her write up a brilliant CV. When she gives the go-ahead, the recruiters send out the CV on her behalf.

Once she’s secured a decent job, she moves to the third floor of the building. Here a real estate agent helps her find a flat near her new job while government officials help her set up her lights and water account. She’s given a budget for clothing to make sure she looks - and feels - the part.

On the fourth floor she picks her sponsor. This is a woman who will check in everyday with her and support her through the transition as she disentangles herself from her abuser. If she misses one set meeting with her sponsor, all floors of the building will be activated to find her and find out exactly what’s gone wrong.

Finally, after weeks of being treated with dignity and respect, she gets to the fifth floor.

This is the roof of building. Here she finds comfy chairs, a coffee shop, a bar and a library. This is a safe space in an otherwise dangerous world. Here survivors of gender-based violence can share their experiences and network in an environment conducive to healing. The roof is open 24-hours a day and there’s always someone on hand to listen and help. This floor is forever open to anyone who's walked the sacred halls of this building.

Of course, to fund such a building would cost millions, if not billions of rands. But if government stopped looting taxpayers' money, or gave up some of the unnecessary perks that come with leading celebrity lifestyles, there would be more than enough to make my building a reality in every city in South Africa.

Just picture it.. as you drive into any city in the country, you would see the usual sign showing you where the police station is, but also a sign indicating where the victims of gender-based violence can get help 24/7 - no strings attached.

I know it’s wishful thinking, but I believe many more women would have the courage to leave their abusive partners if there was a safe and reliable place they could go not to forget, but to heal.

The truth is, rapists won’t stop attacking women until THEY decide to. So maybe instead of focusing on the unrealistic idea of “ending GBV”, it’s time to focus on what we CAN do - help the survivors get away safely and rebuild their lives.

Imagine...

Tara Penny is a news anchor at Eyewitness News based in Johannesburg. Follow her on Twitter: @Starrrra