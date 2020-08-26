STA Travel SA worker says staff anxious, no salaries paid

An employee said they have had very little communication from the company after Monday’s announcement that it's closing its doors.

CAPE TOWN - It seems STA Travel staff were as anxious as their customers following its closure.

An employee said they have had very little communication from the company after Monday’s announcement that it's closing its doors.

While travellers want to know whether they'll be receiving refunds on bookings, STA Travel staff said they were also none the wiser.

An STA Travel employee spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday, on condition of anonymity.

“We received an email late on Friday it came from the UK group, I am guessing.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the staff had also not received their salaries.

“The normal payment was always on the 25th of every morning, but this morning there were still empty bank accounts.”

The man said greater transparency was needed from the company.

“I just feel like they need to be more transparent. It feels like everything is being done behind closed doors. It’s at a point where employees are talking to each other because no is saying anything.”

STA Travel South Africa told EWN that the coronavirus pandemic had brought the travel industry to a standstill.

“Over recent months, we have taken decisive measures to secure the business beyond COVID-19. However, sales have not picked up as anticipated due to consumer uncertainties, further restrictions and renewed global lock-down measures, which are expected to largely continue into 2021.”

STA said it was left with no option but to close.

“On Wednesday 19th August, it was announced that STA Travel’s Swiss parent company, STA Travel Holdings AG, had filed for insolvency. On Friday 21st August, as a result of that decision, and upon reviewing the South African business, we were left with no choice but to cease trading with immediate effect. Over the coming days, we will be working through the process and how it might impact our operations.”

