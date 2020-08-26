SA’s war on women: 5 women killed in Gauteng in the past 48 hours

_WARNING: This article contains descriptions of gratuitous violence and may not be suitable for some readers. _

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have confirmed at least five women have been killed over the past 48 hours, allegedly by men they knew well.

In Vosloorus, police were searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed both his 21-year-old girlfriend and her mother on Tuesday.

The young woman's sister was also wounded in the attack and had been rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, a man was expected to appear in the dock at the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death.

Neighbours found her crying baby in a pool of blood in their room on Monday.

He handed himself over to police shortly after the crime.

At the same time, A 20-year-old woman was also raped and killed in the Dali Mpofu informal settlement on Monday.

The suspect was killed in an act of suspected mob justice.

The police's Matapelo Peters said: “The SAPS also needs to make their voice heard in calling for greater tolerance by men in general. The levels of violence against women and children have reached alarming proportions, especially considering that Gauteng also registered high volumes of murders in the crime statistics of the previous year. General Mawela emphasized that these are not just numbers."

Joburg police have also confirmed that a 58-year-old woman and her two grandchildren were killed in their house in Soweto, also on Monday.

It's alleged that the woman's ex-boyfriend stabbed them.

He is now on the run.

The country is currently marking women's month.

