SA consumer inflation rises to 3.2% y/y in July

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 1.3% in July from 0.5% in the previous month.

Image: 123rf
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation quickened to 3.2% year-on-year in July from 2.2% in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 1.3% in July from 0.5% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was also 3.2% year-on-year in July compared with a rate of 3.0% in June. On a month-on-month basis core inflation rose, to 0.7% from 0.3% previously.

