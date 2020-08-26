Restaurants say fake alcohol ban voice note hurt their industry

"For all this to have taken place is really bad and I do hope that they find the source of the voice note," said Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts.

JOHANNESBURG - Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) chief executive officer (CEO) Wendy Alberts said a fake voice message that did the rounds on social media saying there would be a return of the ban on alcohol sales caused some damage to the industry on Monday.

She said it distracted people from sitting in restaurants, opting to queue at liquor stores instead.

"We have been through a very traumatic time, restaurants have really just got to a place now where they are opening for the first time in 25 weeks and running their businesses in full capacity ... so the irresponsibility on the part of this person who felt the need to have been so vindictive also distracted people from sitting in our restaurants, Alberts said.

"For all this to have taken place is really bad and I do hope that they find the source of the voice note."

Meanwhile, Liquor Traders Association of South Africa spokesperson Sean Robinson said the association was quick to learn that the voice message was fake news but that it did put significant pressure on its members and independent liquor stores.

"It's far from ideal. Having significant people queuing outside of stores and an increase surge in demand is not an ideal situation."

