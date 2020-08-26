Publication of govt's COVID-19 expenditure historic - Ramaphosa

The president said that this was a clear demonstration of government’s commitment to transparency and accountability when it came to allegations of corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditure.

It was released on the Treasury website and consists of companies who have been awarded contracts by government for the supply of goods and services relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is part of Ramaphosa’s directive for departments to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders.

This comes as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating corrupt activities over the past few months where some public officials and businesses siphoned off money meant to deal with the pandemic.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa has lauded government departments that have worked to collect the required information.

He said that by publishing these lists, they’d honoured the promise to South Africans to enable proper scrutiny of the details of all companies who had received tenders.

