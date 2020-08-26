20°C / 22°C
Powerball Results: Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Have you checked your PowerBall results?

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 August 2020.

PowerBall: 07, 20, 32, 34, 48 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 02, 11, 25, 28, 42 PB: 03

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

