Powerball Results: Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 August 2020.

PowerBall: 07, 20, 32, 34, 48 PB: 01

PowerBall Plus: 02, 11, 25, 28, 42 PB: 03

