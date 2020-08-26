Powerball Results: Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 25 August 2020
JOHANNESBURG – Have you checked your PowerBall results?
PowerBall: 07, 20, 32, 34, 48 PB: 01
PowerBall Plus: 02, 11, 25, 28, 42 PB: 03
#DrawResults for 25/08/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 25, 2020
