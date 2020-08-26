Police close Bellville taxi rank following threats of violence

Officers were deployed to the taxi rank on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a shooting.

CAPE TOWN - The Bellville Transport Interchange on Wednesday afternoon was closed by police due to safety concerns.

Officers were deployed to the taxi rank following reports of a shooting.

The Western Cape Transport Department’s Jandre Bakker said: “The Bellville Transport Interchange has been closed by the South African Police Service (Saps). This was based on safety concerns for both commuters and law enforcement officials following threats of violence. We urge commuters in the area to make alternative transport arrangements.”

Police confirmed a complaint of a shooting, but after investigating the incident it could not be confirmed.

Officers and other law enforcement agencies were monitoring the area.

Provincial Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela last week visited the rank after one person was killed and two others were wounded in the latest shooting at the transport hub in recent months.

Madikizela said that the ongoing violence stemmed from confusion over operating rights and routes between Bellville and Paarl.

