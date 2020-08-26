Nzimande hits back at detractors over corruption claims

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande said that while corruption was rampant in government, people who accused him of corruption without proof were malicious and had an agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday hit out at his detractors who claimed that he was corrupt and accused him of political interference at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Nzimande said that while corruption was rampant in government, people who accused him of corruption without proof were malicious and had an agenda.

The minister briefed the media in Pretoria on the return of students to campuses under the level 2 lockdown.

He did not take lightly the accusations by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa that he was corrupt and may have inappropriately interfered in the running of NSFAS.

“Because if wittingly or unwittingly he is being used for that, he will be exposed. I can guarantee that. There’s absolutely nothing wrong that I have done with my department and I’m not interfering in my department. I’m running my department,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande also pointed out that Holomisa had business interests and that he should come clean on whether or not he bidded for government tenders.

“People who shout the loudest like him, he’s got business interests and we know that. He must not only declare them in Parliament, but he must also come out publicly,” he said.

The minister maintained that attacks on him were being done by people with ulterior motives.

