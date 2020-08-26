North West cops make R2.2m dagga bust in roadblock near Klerksdorp

arrested a suspect (34) on 25/08 for dealing in drugs (dagga) at a roadblock held on the R30

JOHANNESBURG – North West police have arrested a man for possession of drugs after more than 16 large bags of dagga were found crammed in his vehicle.

During a routine stop and search on R30 between Klerksdorp and Orkney, a vehicle with Lesotho registration number plates was pulled over.

After searching the suspect and his car, the bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R2.2 million were found in the boot, the back seat and in the spare wheel compartment.

#sapsNW Dr Kenneth Kaunda District #COVID19 Team consisting of #SAPS, @SANDFCorpEvents members & Provincial Traffic Officers arrested a suspect (34) on 25/08 for dealing in drugs (dagga) at a roadblock held on the R30 road between Klerksdorp and Orkney MEhttps://t.co/L6tXasiRgj pic.twitter.com/MSXIvFlVIs — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 26, 2020

The police's Adele Myburgh said: “Police Officers, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members and Provincial Traffic Officers arrested on Tuesday male suspect, aged 34, for dealing in drugs. The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded all members involved for their efforts. He said that drug peddling, especially dagga is becoming a real challenge in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District and that the police will not hesitate to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.”