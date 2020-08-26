Nomvula Mokonyane’s version of events contradicted again at inquiry

Guest house owner Hendrik Coetzee has explained how Bosasa paid for the lavish party with large amounts of money spent on food and alcohol for the then former Environmental Affairs minister.

JOHANNESBURG - A witness at the state capture commission said they dealt with then Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi and not Nomvula Mokonyane when thousands of rand were spent on her birthday party.

It related to damning claims made by Agrizzi last year that the former minister received a monthly bribe of R50,000 from the company.

Bosasa scored a number of lucrative government tenders, allegedly in return.

Mokonyane’s version of events has once again been contradicted, this time by guesthouse owner Coetzee.

Coetzee said he invoiced Bosasa, not Mokonyane, for the lavish affair.

Coetzee responded “yes,” when asked whether he had invoiced Bosasa. The commission will continue on Wednesday.

