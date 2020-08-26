Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to fast track probes into COVID-19 corruption

The Public Protector is investigating a number of complaints about alleged tender irregularities related to the COVID-19 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday said that she would issue subpoenas to fast track the investigation into alleged irregular procurement processes at provincial government departments.

Mkhwebane is investigating a number of complaints about alleged tender irregularities related to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Public Protector said that investigators from her office were met with resistance by public officials who refused to cooperate.

She said that some officials, including department heads, were refusing to provide answers because they had already been questioned by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which was also investigating COVID-19 related graft.

Mkhwebane said that her office had a different function from that of the SIU, saying that it had the power to investigate any alleged or suspected improper conduct in state affairs and make her findings public.

She said that public officials could not cherry-pick which institutions they wanted to account to, adding that answering questions from one institution did not mean they should not account to another.

“The Constitution is clear that organs of state must assist the Public Protector to ensure the institution’s independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness,” Mkhwebane said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.