Masondo: Govt faces credibility crisis over implementation of economic reforms

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has warned that the government is facing a credibility crisis if the pace of implementing crucial economic reforms does not speed up.

Masondo on Wednesday fielded questions on behalf of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. He was put in charge of coordinating the government’s efforts to get things moving.

Structural reforms lie at the heart of the government’s strategy to grow the battered economy and create jobs. But Masondo said that while there had been some progress, the slow pace of implementation was worrying.

“It’s not as if there is no implementation it is just that the pace at which we are moving is very low, and if we don’t move with speed we are definitely going to have an implementation credibility crisis,” he said.

Masondo cited vested interests in the energy sector, complex technical issues as with the release of spectrum, and lack of capacity in government as some examples of constraints on implementation.

He also told the House that a set of proposals on the establishment of a state bank was ready to go before Cabinet for its consideration.

