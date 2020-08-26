Man wanted for killing two women in Vosloorus found dead

The man is accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother and of attempting to murder his girlfriend's sister.

JOHANNESBURG - A man wanted for the murder of two women in Vosloorus has allegedly killed himself.

Authorities said that the 27-year-old's body was found hanging at a warehouse site near Dawn Park earlier on Wednesday.



Police said that they found a firearm believed to have been used to murder the women near the spot where the suspect hanged himself.

