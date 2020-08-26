Man handed life sentence for 2018 murder of Asheeq Mitchell (12) in Athlone

He was also sentenced for the attempted murder of two men wounded in the same shooting which related to a drug deal.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged another child killer was out on parole at the time of the murder.

Jerome Cupido was this week handed a life sentence for the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Asheeq Mitchell in Athlone in 2018.

He was also sentenced for the attempted murder of two men wounded in the same shooting which related to a drug deal.

Police said that Mitchell was standing in the yard around an open fire with two other people, when Cupido and another man arrived at the house to buy drugs.

Cupido bought drugs from Samuel Brown, who went inside the house to fetch the substances.

When Brown returned, Cupido drew a firearm and started shooting at Brown and one of the men standing around the fire with the child.

The boy and two men were wounded and rushed to hospital.

The child later succumbed to his wounds.

The court has ruled that the shooting was planned and deliberate and therefore found no compelling reasons to deviate from handing down a life sentence.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.