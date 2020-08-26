Magic taste: Wellington teen crowned SA's boerewors king

The nationwide search for South Africa's best boerewors kicked off in May, with over 1,000 entrants submitting their recipes.

CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old boy has been crowned the winner of the 28th annual Championship Boerewors competition.

The nationwide search for South Africa's best boerewors kicked off in May, with over 1,000 entrants submitting their recipes.

This year’s Championship Boerewors finale was largely a virtual affair.

Delano Jasper’s winning recipe, now known as South Africa’s number one boerewors, will be available in all Shoprite and Checkers stores throughout the country from mid-September.

Jasper, who hails from the town of Wellington, has also won a brand new Toyota Fortuner vehicle.

The Jasper family is no stranger to the competition - his mom Yvonne Blaauw took out the title in 2018.

"It's the first time I've entered this competition, so I really can't believe that I've won. I'm actually speechless, except to say that I can't wait to see my boerewors for sale in Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets. What an honour."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.