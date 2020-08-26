LFN in court to push immediate enforcement of ruling on lockdown regulations

In June High Court judge Norman Davis declared some of the lockdown rules unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG – The Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) has turned to the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, in a bid to immediately enforce a previous ruling which declared some of the disaster management regulations invalid.

However, government decided to appeal the judgement in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Reyno de Beer from the LFN said his organisation would also bring another application before the court on Wednesday.

“Part of that will also be an application to cross-appeal from our side, against the fact that the court failed to also declare that the national state of disaster was also invalid and unconstitutional.”

