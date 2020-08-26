Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona, where is he going?

According to an ESPN report, Man City coach Pep Guardiola and Messi spoke on the phone last week to discuss the possibility of him making a move there.

JOHANNESBURG - After many titles, hundreds of goals and countless records, Lionel Messi’s career at Barcelona could be ending abruptly.

Messi told Barcelona on Tuesday that he wants to leave after nearly two decades at the club, having grown unhappy after a trophyless season ended with a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

He has been linked to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and even Manchester City.

The question is which team will sign him?

Given that only a handful of clubs could afford his enormous salary, there was also a reported €700 million clause in Messi's Barcelona contract, which could be waived off.

ESPN reported Monday that City had been crunching the numbers to work out if they would be able to sign Messi without breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The 33-year-old won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.

At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said Messi would be "welcome" at the French champions, and other clubs are expected to move for him if he was able to force an exit for free.

Meanwhile, the news was received with all kinds of analysis and guesses on Twitter as to where his next club could be:

When Messi joins Manchester city and plays with Kevin De Bruyne pic.twitter.com/p50pn9d2jy — TG (@WbbeTG) August 25, 2020

Doubt Messi will leave Barca, they just wanted the president to resign and he did... Its like Ramos wanting to leave Madrid... A means to an end!!!! — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) August 26, 2020

Paris St-Germain and Manchester United are in position to sign Lionel Messi after the Argentine forward, 33, told Barcelona he wants to leave - and both would be willing to pay a fee. (Sport)#SportsThisMorning — MR cosmos (@Mrcosmos13) August 26, 2020

Manchester City officials trying to work out the numbers to see if they can afford Messi pic.twitter.com/1OdZ4aXSRk — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 25, 2020

Messi at Manchester City pic.twitter.com/ErntKZ3zhs — george (@GEORGlNlO) August 25, 2020

Lionel Messi follows Chelsea on Instagram :) :) :) :) :) pic.twitter.com/iccazql4qv — Dhorat the Explorer (@Radheeya_) August 26, 2020

Lionel Messi is actually leaving Barcelona. This is a whole other level of pain. I'm not ready for this.#MessiLeavingBarca pic.twitter.com/qu9qj07fUN — Brown Dude 💤 (@_awaishere) August 26, 2020

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

