‘It would be immoral to play politics around education,’ says Motshekga

Motshekga was addressing members of the National Assembly during a debate of national importance on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the government's phased-in approach to reopening schools should not be politicised.

Members discussed the phased-in approach to the reopening of schools by the department.



Tuesday’s debate came after millions of pupils headed back to the classroom on Monday.

Their return follows the easing of regulations under level 2.



Minister Motshkga told Members of Parliament that 90% of children were back in school, she and appealed for them to be allowed to learn without politics.

“We all should agree that education is life, and it would be extremely immoral to play politics around education and the future of our children. We should instead wish all our children the best.”

As far as infections are concerned, Motshekga said these were linked to specific communities and not specifically happening at schools.

“They live in those communities and they were infected not because schools were open, but because there were high levels of infections in those communities.”

She said by next year, schools should be operating at 100% capacity.

