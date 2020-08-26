International travel still off the cards in SA, ‘evidence needed’

In the meantime, cruise ships remain prohibited from taking to the seas with the minister saying the industry will likely only open next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said regional travel would be permitted during level 1 of the lockdown.

But he also said international travel was still off the cards and would only be considered if evidence was produced to advise the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Briefing reporters on the transport regulations under level 2, the Minister announced that buses and minibus taxis embarking on long journeys would be allowed to only operate at 70% capacity, while trains could now ferry people on long distance travel.

In the meantime, cruise ships remain prohibited from taking to the seas with the Minister saying the industry will likely only open next year.

South Africans have to remain within the country’s borders until changes were made, as Mbalula explained: “When will the borders be opened? It will depend on an evaluation made and the recommendations made to the NCCC, and Cabinet taking a decision to open the borders.”

Meanwhile, the Minister also announced that an amendment Bill that puts in place a zero-alcohol limit on drivers was also being processed by Parliament.

This meant, no one would be allowed to get behind the wheel after consuming any amount of alcohol.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.