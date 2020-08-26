Here’s the true cost of smoking - Researchers say smokers cost SA R42 bln

A UCT research team said smokers cost the government R42 billion. They looked at increased healthcare costs, productive lives lost, and productive days lost due to illness.

JOHANNESBURG – “For every cigarette a person smokes, the government actually loses about R3.40 - so it's not good business for the government to be involved in”, said Dr Hana Ross, a researcher at the University of Cape Town (UCT)

Dr Ross is part of the research team at UCT who carried out a study looking at the economic cost of smoking in South Africa.

They came up with an actual figure revealing the true cost of smoking in the country.

They looked at a range of factors including increased healthcare costs, productive lives lost, and productive days lost due to illness and calculated the economic cost to the country to be R42 billion.

Dr Ross explained why banning tobacco was not the answer:

“It doesn't work. The best solution at this point to save money is to increase tax. We have seen during the ban that smokers are prepared to pay a much higher price for cigarettes. So instead of the money going to smugglers, this money should go to government.”

