Gumede appointment spurs KZN SACP to mull challenging ANC in local govt polls

DURBAN – The South African Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said it may sponsor its own candidates to contest next year’s local government elections to stop the African National Congress (ANC) from imposing corrupt leaders on communities.

The SACP said the ANC needs to elevate only ethical and skilled leaders to keep its support.

At the same time, the SACP has called on the ANC to listen to complaints against the promotion of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.

SACP KZN secretary Themba Mthembu said Gumede’s promotion to the KZN legislature was a demonstration of power by a faction in the ANC and this was a threat to democracy.

“Zandile Gumede is a very forceful woman. So, there are people who are using her character to push their agenda.”

Mthembu said they may challenge the ANC at the ballot box next year if it failed to elevate good leaders in communities.

“Should the ANC impose a candidate against the will of the people, there’s nothing that can stop us to side with the community and install a candidate.”

Despite the criticism, Mthembu said they would remain in the alliance with the ANC but called on the governing party to show decisiveness in dealing with corruption.

