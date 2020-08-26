From Jerusalem to SA with love! Palestinians do #JerusalemaDanceChallenge

The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge got the world abuzz, with the official video garnering over 90 million YouTube views.

CAPE TOWN – Members of Jerusalem’s Palestinian community have joined the world in dancing to Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode’s hit song Jerusalema, dedicating their video to South Africa.

The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge got the world abuzz, with the official video garnering over 90 million YouTube views. It saw people from all walks of life taking on the challenge and has been described as the global anthem of unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song struck a chord with Palestinians who have been locked in conflict with Israel for many years. Human Rights Watch has described the Israeli government’s restrictions on Palestinians as “severe” and “discriminatory”.

Jerusalem music group, Jaw, shared the Palestinian version of the dance online with a strong message, calling for unity.

“From Jerusalem to South Africa with love. This dance by the youth of Jerusalem is dedicated to our friends in South Africa. As our leaders before us, let us unite with renewed energy towards collective liberation. From Palestine to South Africa, Amandla Awethu, the future is ours.”

Watch Palestine's Jerusalema dance challenge video here.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.