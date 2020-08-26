Fita withdraws tobacco ban appeal after talks with Cogta

Fita had approached the Supreme Court of Appeal after The High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban.

JOHANNESBURG – The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has withdrawn its appeal to challenge the ban on tobacco products after reaching an agreement with government.

The organisation said it had engaged in settlement negotiations with the officer of the co-operative governance minister, where both parties decided to pull back on the legal action.

They also agreed to pay their own legal costs incurred during the court battle.

Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “It was no longer viable for masses to be before the court and of course, we, as an organisation, considered the request to discuss a solution, one being that the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs consult with the public at large should a ban be implemented.”

The ban on the sale of tobacco products had been put in place by government to try and stave off severe disease in smokers if they were to contract COVID-19.

But Fita had argued the logic was irrational.

