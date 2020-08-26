Fake news a 'prosecutorial offence', govt warns SA

Messages making the rounds on social media caused many to rush to liquor outlets on Tuesday to stock up on booze.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has once again reminded South Africans that spreading fake news is a prosecutorial offence under the Disaster Management Act.

The voice clip claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa would reimpose the ban on alcohol sales after a spike in accidents.

The Disaster Management Act states that anyone who creates or spreads fake news about the coronavirus lockdown is liable for prosecution.

South Africans have been urged to verify any information with reliable sources before sharing it.

Cooperative governance spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said spreading fake news has dire consequences.

“Spreading fake news can actually put people’s lives in danger.”

The National Coronavirus Command Council lifted the sale on alcohol last week due to enough resources at hospitals to handle COVID-19 patients.

