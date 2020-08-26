EWN Weather Watch: Have an extra layer ready for a cool Thursday

Cooler weather is forecast for much of the country, with scattered rain in some areas.

CAPE TOWN - Cooler weather is forecast for much of the country, with scattered rain in some areas.

GAUTENG

After two days of glorious sunshine and high temperatures, Gauteng will experience some cooler weather on Thursday. Most of the province will see clear skies and mild temperatures, with Vereeniging expected to get some rain.

Johannesburg will see a high of 23°C, Pretoria a high of 24°C and Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 26°C.

WESTERN CAPE

It's a day for an extra layer of clothing across most of the province, but with no rain forecast. There'll be clear skies in the eastern parts of the province.

Cape Town will see a high of 16°C, Worcester a high of 20°C, George 21°C, Beaufort West 19°C and Vredendal will top out at 18°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The sunshine makes a return to KZN after the rain, but it would be wise to have an extra layer handy for a cool Thursday.

Durban will have a partly cloudy day, with a high of 23°C. Richard's Bay and Ulundi will both see highs of 23°C and Newcastle is expected to see a high of 26°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

