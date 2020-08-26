Decomposed body of woman found near Strandfontein Pavilion

It's believed she suffered stab wounds.

CAPE TOWN - A murdered woman has been found in a bushy area along Baden Powell Drive in Strandfontein.

The decomposed body was discovered on Monday afternoon.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "We can confirm that the decomposed body of a woman was found in the bushes near the Strandfontein Pavilion. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity. It's unknown how long the body was laying there and it will also be determined with the post-mortem."

