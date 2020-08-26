De Lille calls on those with evidence of her alleged corruption to come forward

The minister is under fire after National Treasury and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) detailed to parliamentarians the irregular procurement process for the construction of the R40 million fence earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille on Wednesday called on anyone who had evidence that she directly committed corruption in relation to the Beitbridge Border fence project to come forward.

De Lille said that she never favoured any contractor to carry out the job.

“I had a discussion with the director-general of Treasury today and I said to him his report to Scopa yesterday [Tuesday] was based on an opinion of a lady in the department, and she has never interviewed me or called me to get my side of the story,” the minister said.

A presidential task team discovered that the fence was defective after there were reports that people were able to cross from Zimbabwe to South Africa during the lockdown when the country’s borders were closed.

