Dark start today for Soweto, Vaal communities with load reduction

Eskom said it would implement load reduction in high density areas to prevent network overloading.

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Soweto and the Vaal are once again waking up in the dark.

Eskom said it would implement load reduction in high-density areas to prevent network overloading.

It’s called on the tens of thousands of residents who’ve been left in the dark not to report the outages.

Eskom will switch their power back on at 9 am.

On Tuesday, angry Soweto residents said that they were being punished by Eskom for other residents who were failing to pay for electricity.

Community members, mostly consisting of the elderly, protested outside the power utility’s headquarters, Megawatt Park in Sunninghill. They demanded that power that was switched off for the past three months be restored.

Soweto residents and Eskom have been at loggerheads over billing systems and illegal connections in the township.

Spokesperson for Eskom in Gauteng, Reneilwe Semenya called on the community to remove bypassed meters.

“Customers in Pimville, they resisted this process of deferred payment arrangements. And we have not received any payment for those that have bypassed their meters. As such, these customers have not been scheduled in terms of our due process as part of those customers that we are going to replace the equipment,” she said.

Additional reporting by Veronica Mokhoali/EWN.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.