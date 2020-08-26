Court told Delvina Europa (6) smothered to death

Reagan Zietsman was convicted of Delvina Europa's rape and murder on Tuesday after pleading guilty and sentencing proceedings continued on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A doctor has been called to testify about the fatal injuries sustained by a six-year-old child in Elim.

He's a friend of her father and was arrested shortly after the child's body was found in the Overberg town in March last year.

Dr Louise Kruger conducted the post-mortem.

She concluded six-year-old Europa was smothered.

This correlates with Zietsman's guilty plea.

Kruger told the court of other injury marks on the girl's body.

The corpse was also covered with a foul-smelling, granular, black silt-like fluid.

The court yesterday heard that Zietsman placed her body in shallow water to try to get rid of DNA evidence.

He also claimed to have smoked drugs with his victim's father the day before the attack.

At the same time, it emerged that he was convicted of raping another 12-year-old girl in January 2017, but was handed a five-year suspended sentence, wholly suspended.

