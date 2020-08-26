Car tracking app helps police find hijacked vehicle in Khayelitsha

The victim flagged down officers in Duinefontein Road after hijackers ambushed him and made off with his light delivery vehicle on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A vehicle tracking app has helped Metro Police recover a hijacked vehicle in Khayelitsha.

The victim flagged down officers in Duinefontein Road after hijackers ambushed him and made off with his light delivery vehicle on Wednesday morning.

However, with the help of a tracking app on his cellphone, officers were able to follow the stolen vehicle and block the suspects in Khayelitsha.

The City of Cape Town's Ruth Solomons said that Metro Police officers managed to arrest one of the five hijackers.

"Four others ran off but were rounded up by SAPS just minutes later. The quintet, ranging in age between 28 and 36, were arrested for hijacking and detained at Manenberg Police Station."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.