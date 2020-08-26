Busa wants answers after UIF COVID-19 TERS payouts suspended

Busa has been informed that UIF payments have been stopped for now as national Treasury investigates fraud allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it was extremely worried after learning that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) COVID-19 TERS payouts were abruptly suspended without any explanation.

Busa has been informed that UIF payments have been stopped for now as National Treasury investigates fraud allegations.

Details of the alleged fraud and how long the probe would take were yet to be communicated.

Busa chief executive officer Cas Coovadia said they want an explanation from government.

“We are awaiting a report from national treasury to understand what the issues are. Employees who have unemployed need UIF payments. It means that employers who contributed to the UIF need to access this. It creates a significant problem.”

Just two weeks ago, the UIF boasted about paying out R40 billion from the fund to beneficiaries, who had been hit hard by the pandemic.

