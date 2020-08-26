Brand SA: Former CEO Kingsley Makhubela was never promised new contract

Makhubela was suspended last year over allegations of misconduct and an independent disciplinary hearing recommended that he be fired. The organisation did not fire him but he was allowed to finish his term last month while suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Brand SA said that the contract for former CEO Kingsley Makhubela had ended and that he had been paid what was due to him.

The board of the organisation held a briefing on Wednesday afternoon on their state of affairs.

Earlier this month, the City Press reported how Makhubela had compiled a 53-page document alleging widespread corruption at Brand SA and maladministration.

Makhubela was suspended last year over allegations of misconduct and an independent disciplinary hearing recommended that he be fired.

The organisation did not fire him but he was allowed to finish his term last month while suspended.

Brand SA trustee George Sebulela said that there was nothing linking Makhubela to the organisation anymore.

"The process for the recruitment of the new CEO and the selection of the new CEO is under way. The board of trustee, as already alleged, has never, ever promised Mr Makhubela any contract or renewal of a contract... there was no promise whatsoever."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.