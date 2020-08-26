Bolt's agent confirms sprinter's positive coronavirus test: report

On Monday, Bolt announced on Instagram that he had quarantined himself, pending the result of the test he took on Saturday.

NEW YORK – The agent for Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt confirmed on Tuesday that the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The COVID test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms," Ricky Simms told American news channel_ CNN_ in an email.

Simms' statement confirms earlier reports by Jamaican media that the retired sprinter tested positive just days after he celebrated his 34th birthday with a lavish party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolt didn't confirm his test result, but he urged anyone who had been in contact with him to go into quarantine.

"I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work," Bolt said in a video posted on Twitter. "I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

"Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

"Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy," said Bolt.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Monday that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Bolt's birthday party.

"There are reports of an activity related to Usain Bolt," Holness told a virtual news conference.

"These matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on these matters in near future."

Bolt last competed internationally at the 2017 World Championships in London. He and partner Kasi Bennet welcomed the birth of a daughter in May.

