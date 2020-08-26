149 more deaths bring SA’s COVID-19 fatalities to 13,308

On Tuesday, the health ministry announced 1,567 new infections had been picked up over the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG – The number of people who have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus has risen to 13,308 after 149 more people succumbed to the illness.

On Tuesday, the health ministry announced 1,567 new infections had been picked up over the past 24-hour cycle – pushing the number of known cases in the country since March to 613,000.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of deaths at 54, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 35 deaths, 18 from the Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape both recorded 16 deaths while 10 were recorded in the Northern Cape.

The recovery rate is still at 84%, meaning over 520,000 people have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) on Tuesday said that it had put contingency measures in place amid the ongoing strike by workers.

The strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) was declared unlawful by the Labour Court on Monday.

Workers are protesting staff shortages and the lack of personal protective equipment, among other issues.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.