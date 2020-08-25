WC High Court reserves judgement in Mkhwebane vs Parly matter

Busisisiwe Mkhwebane was in court to fight a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape High court has reserved judgement in the battle between the Public Protector and Parliament.

Busisisiwe Mkhwebane was in court to fight a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

On Monday her team argued most of the parties represented in Parliament support her view.

Public Protector was back in the High Court to provide closing argument on why an interim order should be granted.

Her legal representative Dali Mpofu told the court most parties in the National Assembly, except for the DA, support the suspension of the rules until their constitutionality has been tested.

“All the other 13 parties, at best to us, are either supporting the notion that this court should suspend the implementation of the rules until their constitutionality has been determined.”

Mpofu also turned his attention to Speaker Thandi Modise, saying she needs to respect majority views.

“The Speaker, with the greatest respect, is bound to apply the principle of majoritarianism.”

The court will now hear closing argument from Modise and the DA which tabled the motion against Mkhwebane.