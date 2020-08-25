WC community shocked after another child dies due to protest violence

On Monday, eight-year-old Clarence Solomons was shot dead and a 12-year-old girl was wounded, as authorities clashed with locals in the Epping Forest area near Elsies River.

CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town community was left shocked after a child was killed during a protest.

On Monday, eight-year-old Clarence Solomons was shot dead and a 12-year-old girl was wounded, as authorities clashed with locals who illegally built homes on land in the Epping Forest area near Elsies River.

Community activist Imraahn Mukkadam said he has spoken to the families of the two children.

“He was on the way back from the protest. Police were shooting rubber bullets at the protesters and from the crowd live ammunition was being fired back at the police.”

Mukkadam said it was not yet known who fired the fatal shot.

“We have to wait for the forensics to find out if the live ammunition was from the police or from the members of the community.”

Solomons is not the first child to die in a protest in the past month.

Earlier this month a St Helena Bay boy was hit by a rubber bullet during protests in the area.

Leo Williams died last week after several weeks on life support.

